Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity

Ares Capital Stock Performance

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

