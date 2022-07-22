Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $286,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in eBay by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1,368.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $3,760,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. UBS Group cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

