Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 13,790 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

