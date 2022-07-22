Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 9,752 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 736.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

Shares of IXG opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.39. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

