Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Cut by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,314.1% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Paychex by 101.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

