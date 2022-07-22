Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.05 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $365,817.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 26.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

