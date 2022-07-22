PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at KeyCorp

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.52.

PayPal Stock Up 3.1 %

PYPL stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

