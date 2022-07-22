PayPoint’s (PAY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.46) target price on the stock.

PayPoint Stock Down 0.9 %

PAY stock opened at GBX 593.90 ($7.10) on Thursday. PayPoint has a 1-year low of GBX 500.01 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 742 ($8.87). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 576.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 597.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £409.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,052.63.

PayPoint Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

