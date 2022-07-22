Peoples Bank OH Acquires 407 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.49. The company has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.18.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

