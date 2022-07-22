Peoples Bank OH Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 236.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $98.29 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

