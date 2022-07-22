Peoples Bank OH Cuts Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Peoples Bancorp comprises 12.9% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peoples Bank OH owned about 2.88% of Peoples Bancorp worth $25,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $792.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEBO. Stephens began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.