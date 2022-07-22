Peoples Bank OH Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

