Peoples Bank OH Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

