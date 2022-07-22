Peoples Bank OH Invests $228,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,831 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 50,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 461.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.36) to GBX 5,600 ($66.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $89.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

