Peoples Bank OH Purchases 429 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Paychex by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $15,051,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Trading Up 1.5 %

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Paychex stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average of $123.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.