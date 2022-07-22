Peoples Bank OH Purchases New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,052,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 8,150,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,037,000 after buying an additional 2,486,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after buying an additional 2,184,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,460,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after buying an additional 1,976,613 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

