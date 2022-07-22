Peoples Bank OH Sells 322 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Peoples Bank OH cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

General Motors Trading Up 1.1 %

GM opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.