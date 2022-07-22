Peoples Bank OH Sells 401 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

PYPL opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

