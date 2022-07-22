Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PBT stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $23.08.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,610.01% and a net margin of 91.67%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

