Perpetual Protocol Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00003618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $65.39 million and $11.45 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,020.07 or 0.99962321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,475,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

