PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.60. PetVivo shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 43,948 shares trading hands.

PetVivo Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetVivo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of PetVivo worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

Further Reading

