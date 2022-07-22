Phala.Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network.

Phala.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars.

