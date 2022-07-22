Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,703 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PM traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $95.11. The company had a trading volume of 89,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,734. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

