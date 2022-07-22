Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

