Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jul 22nd, 2022

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Earnings History for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

