Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of PM stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
