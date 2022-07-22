Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.44. The company had a trading volume of 108,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,734. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.