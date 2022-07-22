Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.44. The company had a trading volume of 108,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,734. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

