Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 780 ($9.32) price objective on the stock.

PHNX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.56) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.21) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 770.83 ($9.21).

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 600 ($7.17) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($6.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 704.80 ($8.43). The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 616.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 629.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

