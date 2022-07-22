Pi Financial Comments on Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

Shares of CVE HTL opened at C$1.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Hamilton Thorne has a one year low of C$1.31 and a one year high of C$2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.30 million and a P/E ratio of 82.00.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.