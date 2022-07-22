Pi Financial Raises Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$54.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE WPK traded down C$0.63 on Friday, reaching C$46.04. The company had a trading volume of 37,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,659. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$34.74 and a 52-week high of C$47.50.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$349.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 2.6500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.