Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.25. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.