Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Stephens to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. 416,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,157. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.25. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

