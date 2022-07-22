Piper Sandler Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $59.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

EQT Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EQT will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

