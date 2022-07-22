Piper Sandler Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $125.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COF. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

COF stock traded down $5.34 on Friday, hitting $108.93. 4,201,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,123. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

