Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $363.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average of $138.17. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

