Piper Sandler Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $281.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $281.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $356.83.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $288.01 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.55 and a 200-day moving average of $314.40.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,334. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

