Piper Sandler Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $55.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.79.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $52.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. Alteryx has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.14). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after buying an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alteryx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,939,000 after buying an additional 91,182 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Alteryx by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after buying an additional 175,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

