Piper Sandler Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $33.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

