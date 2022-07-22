Piper Sandler Lowers Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $28.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GLBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $25.51 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,772,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.