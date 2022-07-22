Piper Sandler Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $317.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,223 shares of company stock worth $888,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $37,565,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.