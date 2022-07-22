Piper Sandler Reiterates $160.00 Price Target for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.63.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PNC opened at $161.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after buying an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.