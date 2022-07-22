Piper Sandler Trims FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Target Price to $52.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBK. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. 140,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,336. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FB Financial by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in FB Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.