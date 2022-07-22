Piper Sandler Trims First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Target Price to $43.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 47,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,259. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.42 per share, with a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.42 per share, with a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

