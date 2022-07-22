Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $112.90 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002491 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 12% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $112.90 million and approximately $157,982.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00269946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00096352 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075555 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,302,543 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

