Pivotal Research Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $175.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $235.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX opened at $223.88 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

