Platform Technology Partners Acquires 872 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.65. 89,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,783. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.05). Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Blackstone

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

