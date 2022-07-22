Platform Technology Partners Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,245. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

