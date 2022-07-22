Platform Technology Partners Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.48. 245,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

