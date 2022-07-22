Platform Technology Partners Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in CSX were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CSX by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CSX by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $31.55. 692,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,191,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.61.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.