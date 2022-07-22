Platform Technology Partners Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.15. 16,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,413. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.