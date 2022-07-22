Platform Technology Partners Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 790.2% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.49. 25,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,903. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.94.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $401,787.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,082,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $401,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,082,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,361. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

