Platform Technology Partners Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.97. 36,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,470. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

